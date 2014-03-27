ANIMEKING... A lesson for all.

OK..... *cough*.. *gasp* Round two.

Years of commenting, suffering under the withering assault of "Free thinkers", Science Gurus, Political Harpies and such like... I wanted an escape... since the appalling make over of News Vine.. I got a little battle weary. So after staring at the "create a nation" button.. I decided to try it. Now I realize that I should have read the "fine print" but hey... and escapist, fun, light and not so "news worthy nation was just what the Doctor ordered... Talking about one of my guilty pleasures... Anime. I enjoy it.. (no hentai) just good clean fun... so I made my 1st nation, even started a Facebook fan page of the same related content.. and I did the cardinal sin.. I linked it to my article.. (oops). I was happy posting, linking articles.. then I visit my nation.. with 1 satisfied customer and the dreaded "This Site cannot be found."... what?... I check the email and this is what greeted me:

I retired it thinking it was SPAM. You can start another one, but remember the rules regarding self-promotion: Newsvine's primary purpose is to provide a place for people to share and discuss topics relating to the news. Self-promotion, seeding links to your own site(s), and advertising are not allowed Thanks! Sally Chamberlain Online Community Moderator Newsvine.com

I felt wounded I violated COH in a (evidently) major way.. but my shame did not end there.. then this under the very thread that bared my guilty link... this is the entire conversation. to date.

RED WOLF: Newsvine's primary purpose is to provide a place for people to share and discuss topics relating to the news. Self-promotion, seeding links to your own site(s), and advertising are not allowed.

Posting full articles (using the "Write Article" feature) that also appear on your blog or web site is acceptable but seeding your own stuff is not. Do not seed links to any sites you're affiliated with. Posting links to drive traffic elsewhere for personal or financial gain is prohibited.

Yep... been warned.. old site was deleted.. new site without "link".... happy?... also... still not spam...no profit for me except and escape from Political thuggery and God Bashing that is prevalent on NV... So if you looked at my page... not a "spam" among the articles. You look at Butt Heads nation.. i guess they are "suffering" the same thing telling all that they will be banned if... So I'm not alone. don't worry... I will manage the nation better but at least I could of got a warning and not outright deletion.. I think that is foul.

This seed is self-promotion.

Not only are are you seeding a Facebook link you are associated with, but you are seeding from a source (Facebook) that is not openly accessible to all (unless you have a Facebook account). Both are violations of CoH.

Group spamming off topic content to unrelated groups is obnoxious, rude and has already seen you banned from groups for repeated violations.

What goes on in other groups has nothing to do with you seeding self-promoting content. Groups you moderate have nothing to do with you seeding self-promoting content. You can't control what other people do, some people will always be dicks, but you can set a good example by your own behavior.

What should you do? This seed is self-promotion, so removing it would be a good start. If you want to link to your Facebook site, you can do it legitimately by adding the URL under My Personal Website in your account settings.

As for other people's behavior; If people are being dicks in groups you mod, you can flag their comments, delete their comments and/or ban them from the group. If they're being dicks in other groups, report it to the group mod; if they don't help, report it to admin. If someone is personally attacking you, report it to admin.

In reply to:Red Wolf#2.3 I got it red... my point (s) is this...

I never denied that I self promoted... but I did this ignorantly not "despite the rules".. I'm guilty as charged removed the link, and I certainly did not try to "annoy" or "profit" which is usually the purpose of spamming.

A warning could have sufficed and I would have cooperated hands down..

Also.. this

Red Wolf: Group spamming off topic content to unrelated groups is obnoxious, rude and has already seen you banned from groups for repeated violations.

Too my knowledge Ive never been "repeatedly banned".... I was banned during the election for a reason that the admin apologized for.. and once by an admin.. just my comment ... not me but .. I guess you can add this recent infraction :) But again I learned from it... I got it.. and I don't "ban" or "report" unless it is so foul it is beyond the pale.

One last point.. and you have the last word... I understand why the Facebook post should be deleted.. as you said.. "violation of COH"... So Why did they delete the article containing no link.. AND the site but kept the article WITH THE LINK..in which you posted to "inform me".... ?.. It seems willy-nilly without any reason (system)... so again to be clear... I DID WRONG... I GOT IT!... But is seems that maybe the process could be a little more "teaching" than "I pity the Fool!". I might be blowing this out of proportion but I feel put upon a bit by this. (end of post)

Well I re-re launched it again and hope to be more "sensitive" to the COH AND the PTB... It is not my intent to SPAM.. but "news worthiness should not be even be a criteria.. I listed under "entertainment"... and I NEVER went to another vine and said.. "HEY!!! here a linked to great anime under "OBAMA GOES TO RUSSIA".. or any thing like the "SPAM" I'm used to... So I ask forgiveness from the Vine.. PTB and any admin that "schooled me". I'll just stick to my RWNJ, conservative, Christian, non scientific comments instead of promoting myself... Lesson learned... and now you can see my shame proudly displayed.. You can now resume throwing stones.