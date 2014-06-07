Berghdal Swap.... WHY?

As we mark D-day and bravery that defies description... it makes the Bergdahl story even more bizarre. There have been many "swaps" secret and open so that in itself is really unremarkable... but when the trade is for someone who "broke military law", deserted and then we trade not low level but high level enemy "POWs" to an enemy that still swear to kill us and NOW to capture as many US as possible... makes no political or common sense.

THE CAPTORS Within weeks of Bergdahl's disappearance, video surfaced revealing that he had been taken captive by the Taliban, who were embroiled in a bloody battle to topple the Afghan government and reclaim power. It's believed that Bergdahl was held in eastern Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan under supervision of the Haqqani network, a Taliban ally that the U.S. deems a terrorist organization. Over the next five years, the Taliban trickled out at least a half-dozen videos of Bergdahl in captivity. The most recent one was a proof-of-life video taken in December that seemed to show him in declining health. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Bergdahl was held under "good conditions," and was given fresh fruit and any other foods he requested. He said the soldier enjoyed playing soccer as well as reading, including English-language books about Islam. Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar said the swap of Bergdahl for five of his men was a significant achievement for the organization, which is angling to increase its influence in post-war Afghanistan.

As a vet... I'm having a hard time letting this go... I dare say harder time than Benghazi.. There was a definite attack (whether you believe that it was planed terrorism or a movie inspired uprising) and the the reports what soldier/defense personell did was "fight till they could fight no more". I think the administration could have done more but They are dead and nothing will bring them back... this "prisoner swap" eats my lunch.

I don't get it or under stand it... the following was my comment on one of the vines... I end it with a question so with that, please be as brief as possible.. give me an answer defending his decision.. Don't call me a "bigot" or hater for just questioning the President.. that is why I'm asking those (The Vine) who support our "Commander n Chief" to lay out the reasoning.. I also ask those who vehemently oppose the President decision to also refrain from personal attacks... just state your case.. Here is my comment:

IN REPLY TO: John Doe-2241225 #1.4 The more info coming out.. the more I feel sick.... This just doesn't seem right.... it just doesn't. He was held for five years... you can't notify congress due to an emergency?... you trade 5 "high value" prisoners for 1 soldier... I'm not understanding this on any level.

(AP) WASHINGTON - Emails an American soldier reportedly sent to his parents before he was captured by the Taliban three years ago suggest he was disillusioned and considering deserting. Bowe Bergdahl told his parents he was "ashamed to even be American" and was disgusted with the U.S. mission in Afghanistan and with the Army, according to emails quoted in Rolling Stone magazine.

If anyone could further verify this as well as his father also spoke Pash? in a deleted tweet?

So it wasn’t entirely unusual when Bergdahl apparently published a tweet last week about Guantanamo’s detainees. Except this tweet was directed at a Taliban spokesman. And it came just four days before it was announced that his son was finally being released. “I am still working to free all Guantanamo prisoners,” the tweet said, according to various screen grabs. The tweet was subsequently deleted. “God will repay for the death of every Afghan child, ameen.” http://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-nation/wp/2014/06/02/the-curious-case-of-bob-bergdahls-apparent-tweet-to-the-taliban/

What is this?..... can anyone explain this?

