What he said... What he did: Obama's vision

...By itself, that single moment of recognition between that young white girl and that old black man is not enough. It is not enough to give health care to the sick, or jobs to the jobless, or education to our children. But it is where we start. It is where our union grows stronger. And as so many generations have come to realize over the course of the two-hundred and twenty one years since a band of patriots signed that document in Philadelphia, that is where the perfection begins.[2] -Excerpt of Perfect Union speech by Barrack Obama 07 After reading Obama's final draft, Axelrod sent him an email saying "This is why you should be president."[16]

A uniter... that is what I was hoping for. Among my circle someone asked me what do you think. I felt he was too liberal, and I opposed his ideology and as such had no intention of voting for him... BUT I had to to admit he was a fresh face, young, energetic.. full of ideals that only the position of President could bring about. Many of my peers thought there was "NO WAY" a black man would become President.. But I realized not only does he have a "good chance" but with 2 wars, a National debt and a recession that began to take away peoples savings.. I felt that the time was now. Juxtapose McCain: Older, white, aging, considered by most a war hawk with a young, vibrant "olive branch" and there was no comparisons. I may not agree with his platform but America gave him a chance with the vote.. could I not also give him a benefit of the doubt? So I waited, watched and became more and more concerned.

I'm not naive enough to believe all of the "promises' a candidate makes... Bush Sr's famous "No New Taxes..." rings a bell, Bush 'W's "I pledged to control spending.."... 4 trillion later and Obama's "I'll go through the budget line by line".. 17 trillion later with no budget passed for his 1st 3 years. It's not "lying" as in intent to deceive but it just falls under campaigning and getting votes... they all do it. But you do expect some principles to be followed and remembering your a POTUS of one branch of the government, elected by the people.

Hence this article... It is amazing to me how far removed from what he championed to what he actually has done. His critics... (and I'm one) have said "he has done nothing" but I disagree he has done allot... and if you really think of it, he has transformed more policy foreign and domestic since "The New Deal" and to those in the "Blame Bush" crowd should be careful.. because if that is true "Who is running the country?"... as for me I'm through blaming Bush when we have been under President Obama for 6 years.

First we look at the ACA... There is no single piece of legislation that has such far reaching impact. But to me it is exhibit number one:

What he said:

“Each of us must accept that none of us will get everything we want, and no proposal for reform will be perfect,” Mr. Obama said. “While everyone has a right to take part in this discussion, no one has the right to take it over.” -Health care summit http://www.pbs.org/newshour/updates/health-jan-june09-healthcare_03-05/

and its not a tax:

STEPHANOPOULOS: You were against the individual mandate… OBAMA: Yes. STEPHANOPOULOS: …during the campaign. Under this mandate, the government is forcing people to spend money, fining you if you don’t. How is that not a tax? {Obama goes on to explain its a penalty} http://abcnews.go.com/blogs/politics/2009/09/obama-mandate-is-not-a-tax/

It appears that he is going to be a man of his word... listen to all Ideas.. compromise to be inclusive, you control both House and Senate... what could go wrong? The Dem unity began to break apart: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UG1H4X8Ugw

What he did:

PATIENT PROTECTION AND AFFORDABLE CARE ACT HEALTH-RELATED PORTIONS OF THE HEALTH CARE AND EDUCATION RECONCILIATION ACT OF 2010 Sec. 1251. Preservation of right to maintain existing coverage .................. 55

Reconciliation was to be used for budgets not laws but that's what he did to prevent "gridlock". We know that many stories of those who lost their healthcare... Proponents were quick to point out "Some policies were antiquated and were not up to standard" But so many were cancelled that it caused Obama to announce a "modification" and as far as a tax let the supreme court tell you:

The majority opinion was written by Chief Justice John Roberts, who held that the law was a valid exercise of Congress’s power to tax. Roberts re-framed the debate over health care as a debate over increasing taxes. Congress, he said, is “increasing taxes” on those who choose to go uninsured. http://nbcpolitics.nbcnews.com/_news/2012/06/28/12457822-supreme-court-upholds-health-care-law

GITMO... What he Said:

“Guantanamo will be closed no later than one year from now,” Obama declared as he signed an executive order in the Oval Office on the subject on the first full day of his presidency.Read more: http://www.politico.com/story/2014/01/state-of-the-union-guantanamo-bay-prison-102765.html#ixzz371cRonzw

What he did:

President Obama has defended the swap for Bergdahl. He told NBC News Friday that he would authorize the exchange again — even after an outcry over the soldier’s conduct, criticism of the deal and an uproar over why Congress was kept in the dark. http://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/bowe-bergdahl-released/bowe-bergdahls-release-puts-spotlight-guantanamo-prisoners-n125121

Last but not least... My favorite (or least favorite) Transparency.

What he said:

My Administration is committed to creating an unprecedented level of openness in Government. We will work together to ensure the public trust and establish a system of transparency, public participation, and collaboration. Openness will strengthen our democracy and promote efficiency and effectiveness in Government. http://www.whitehouse.gov/the_press_office/TransparencyandOpenGovernment

What he is doing:

“Obama is the sixth administration that’s been in office since I’ve been doing Freedom of Information Act work. … It’s kind of shocking to me to say this, but of the six, this administration is the worst on FOIA issues. The worst. There’s just no question about it,” said Katherine Meyer, a Washington lawyer who’s been filing FOIA cases since 1978. “This administration is raising one barrier after another. … It’s gotten to the point where I’m stunned — I’m really stunned.”Read more: http://www.politico.com/news/stories/0312/73606.html#ixzz371jD8xlQ

There are other things like the IRS... there was indeed wrong doing but I doubt the president was DIRECTLY responsible... Benghazi.. an attack that happen in an election cycle on the anniversary of the worst attack on American soil... wasn't because a movie but it was more Hillary than Obama.... I'll close with this video http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJnAp3YxCCw&feature=kp

It pretty much sums it up : )