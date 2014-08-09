TMNT: A good movie and a bad movie... all at the same time.

The Real Deal

No major spoilers in here save what you wont see : )

Ahh... The Eighties.... I was at my maximum nerdness and I was comfortable with it. Staying up late at night home alone (no big deal then) Mom worked at a "overnight" job and the only rule I had was to be in the house before it was (too) late... So I read comic books with my HI-C drink and Fig newtons... (Righteous) to keep me company. Xmen, Iron man.. and one of my favorites... Daredevil.. The Man Without Fear. The concept caught me.. his Sensai' Stick, teaching him all things Ninja to help control his "Radar Sense" and fight the the crime syndicate ruled by King Pin and the Evil Ninja clan the "Hand"..... Awesome... Awesome. Those series spun off many heroes that didn't get the lime lite like the Main ones did. Dazzler had her own comic before she appeared in the Xmen. A character called Long Shot.. one of my favorites, also was doing his thing before appearing with more "famous" characters.

But Eastman and Lairds made this funny looking comic book called TMNT and it look like a silly diversion from waiting at the Comic book shop in between the new releases I was dying for .. so a Hi-C... a Package of newtons.. and I'm hooked. They sliced and diced there way into my imagination. Then Frank Miller picked up his "rendition" of the Turtles.. better known for his work with Dare Devil (and even Batman) so a good yarn was even better if not a little more bloodier.

And what really hooked me was they connected the Dare Devil story to TMNT... now it was forever (until I sorta grew up... more on that later) on my "Can't wait till the next issue" list.... wait... did any of you know that that the "OOZE" was from Stark Industries and that was the isotope that blinded Dare Devil and gave him his powers? Did you know that Master Stick had a pet rat during the "Hand's" attack and the rat escaped during the struggle? You can read some of that story here but hence the reason for my review. I saw the the New movie and I thoroughly enjoyed it.. and hated it at the same time.

1st. No Marvel Flash screen at the beginning... No Big deal right?... Well it told me what I was in for after 5 minutes into the movie: A movie without any Marvel mention, nods and a story line different than what I (as a Fan) wanted to see. I wanted to see "Splinter" learn his moves from Stick but instead he was "self taught".. Really? The ancient art of Ninjitsu by Reading?... Ok I can buy into the fantasy. A mutated rat that can read and have a photographic memory... and so on but even the Karate Kid had to paint a fence and buff a car.. "Wax on... Wax off"... (sheesh). I wanted to see the "kid" Dare Devil carrying his pet Turtles from the pet shop and "dropping them" in the Sewer along with the "Mutagen" that blinded him But no.... 10 minutes in I was looking at a movie that was good for those who were fans and great for those who were not familiar with them. Great for the kids though.

2nd NO CASEY?..... COME ON!!! not even a flash that there was "other" vigilantes" out there causing trouble for the "Foot"... why not?... I had hopes for the "I want to hit on April" character in the movie... but not even that.

BUT it was an enjoyable movie.... people applauded after the show ended... How often have you heard that? Every thing else was about right. The interplay between the brothers was good and the fight scenes over the top. Some good martial arts scene and Splinter was awesome with that tail. Every thing was actually pretty close except how they played with the Origin of the Turtles.

I go to movies to buy into the fantasy.. I don't go for "realism" I go for the "ride"... and so it was.. a ride.. a good one but as I realize at my age I really did not grow up. Outside my regular attendance at church, Bible studies... I'm into anime and I hung up my D&D dice for good. I write (recreationaly) science fiction and also about God and (of course) I'm a news hound commenting on the vine and getting trampled on by the left (but no worries... my "shell" is tough and yes ... I know how to use Psi's : ) So if anyone want to see the movie.. I recommend it... I'm sad not to see the TMNT I knew as a kid but I 'm happy to see them none the less... TURTLE POWER!!!!